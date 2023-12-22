Russia Charges Exiled Opposition Politician With ‘War Fakes’ – Reports

Russian authorities have charged exiled liberal opposition politician Leonid Gozman with violating the country’s wartime censorship laws, the state-run TASS news agency reported Friday, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

Gozman is reportedly accused of spreading “fake news” about the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine.

“He posted distorted statements about the leadership of Russia and the Russian Armed Forces on Facebook and Telegram,” TASS quoted its source as saying.

The agency did not specify what he said in the incriminating posts.

The 73-year-old politician, who holds dual Russian-Israeli citizenship, faces up to 10 years in Russian prison if found guilty.