Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Jails Left-Wing Activist for ‘Extremism’ After Transfer From Kyrgyzstan

Updated:
Alyona Krylova. t.me/moscowcourts

A Russian left-wing activist has been sentenced to two years in jail for “extremism” after being detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Moscow court system said late Tuesday.

Alyona Krylova was among three Russian anti-war activists arrested by authorities in Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, this summer. One of the activists was fined and released from detention this month for staging a protest against Russia’s security services in 2021. 

It remains unclear how Krylova, 31, was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Russia.

Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court found Krylova guilty of “organizing an extremist community” and ordered her to spend two years in a prison colony.

Under the Russian Criminal Code, the charges are punishable by a maximum of six years in prison.

The Memorial human rights group has recognized Krylova as a political prisoner.

Russian authorities have cracked down on critics of the war in Ukraine with a range of criminal prosecutions in their effort to stifle dissent.

Several anti-Kremlin activists fleeing persecution have been deported from or refused entry to Russia's neighbors and allies in the South Caucasus and Central Asia since Moscow invaded Ukraine in early 2022.

Read more about: Kyrgyzstan , Opposition

Read more

Moment of unity

Russian Opposition Figures Form Anti-War Committee from Exile

“We believe that our country does not need this war,” former oil baron Mikhail Khodorkovsky said in the announcement.
'aggravating circumstances'

Russian Court Orders Navalny Brother Jailed in Absentia

Oleg Navalny has already served time after he and Alexei were convicted in a fraud trial in 2014, which Kremlin critics say was politically motivated. ...
jailed family

Exiled Navalny Aide’s Father Sentenced to Prison

Navalny aide Ivan Zhdanov has linked his father's criminal investigation to his own political activity.
Yarovaya

Opposition Calls for Rally Against New Russian Anti-Terror Laws

Leonid Volkov, an ally of opposition activist Alexei Navalny, has requested permission from Moscow City Hall to hold a rally...