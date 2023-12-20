Russia Jails Left-Wing Activist for ‘Extremism’ After Transfer From Kyrgyzstan

A Russian left-wing activist has been sentenced to two years in jail for “extremism” after being detained in Kyrgyzstan, the Moscow court system said late Tuesday.

Alyona Krylova was among three Russian anti-war activists arrested by authorities in Kyrgyzstan, a former Soviet republic in Central Asia, this summer. One of the activists was fined and released from detention this month for staging a protest against Russia’s security services in 2021.

It remains unclear how Krylova, 31, was transferred from Kyrgyzstan to Russia.

Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court found Krylova guilty of “organizing an extremist community” and ordered her to spend two years in a prison colony.