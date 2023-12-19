Russian Defense Minister Says 4K Students ‘Volunteered’ to Fight in Ukraine

Over 4,000 Russian university students have taken academic leave to fight in Ukraine as volunteers, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at an end-of-year military meeting on Tuesday.

“More than 4,000 Russian students have voluntarily taken a gap year and are performing combat missions,” Shoigu told the gathering, which was chaired by President Vladimir Putin.

He added that the number of Russian combat personnel grew to 1.15 million in 2023 and was expected to further increase to 1.32 million.

Under Russian law, university students are entitled to defer their year-long compulsory military service until graduation.