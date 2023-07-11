Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Says Russian Forces Advanced 1.5 Km in Eastern Ukraine

By AFP
A Russian serviceman on the frontline. Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS

Russian forces have advanced 1.5 kilometers near the town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine after repelling a Ukrainian attack in the area, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Russian units launched a counterattack, advancing 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) along two kilometers of the front," Shoigu said on Russian state television.

But he said Ukrainian forces were still "trying to break through our defenses in various areas," adding that in the past two days there had been "several waves of attacks."

On Ukraine's counteroffensive, which began last month, he said that "the enemy has not achieved its aims in any area."

Shoigu also said that a U.S. decision to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions would "naturally have the effect of prolonging the conflict" and Russian forces were taking "additional measures" to defend themselves from this weapon.

But he also boasted that Russian cluster munitions were better, saying: "Russia has cluster munitions that are, let's say, good for all seasons. They are much more effective than the American ones."

Read more about: Ukraine war , Shoigu

Read more

fall from grace

Future of Putin Pal Shoigu on Line After Wagner Revolt

The minister of defense has, for the moment, completely vanished from public view.
3 Min read
Formalizing hierarchy

20 Russian Volunteer Units Sign Military Contracts – Defense Ministry

The Defense Ministry has said the contracts signed with volunteer fighter detachments would improve combat effectiveness.
2 Min read
new accusations

Moscow Warns Kyiv Against Targeting Crimea with Western Arms

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed Ukrainian forces were planning to use Western-supplied missiles to strike targets inside Russia and annexed Crimea...
1 Min read
News Analysis

Putin’s Occupied Ukraine Visit Seen as ‘PR Exercise’ to Counter Zelensky

Putin’s visit comes as Russian forces brace for what is expected to be a major Ukrainian counter-offensive. 
4 Min read