Navalny ‘Left’ Prison for Unknown Location, Lawyer Says

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been moved from the prison where he was being held in central Russia to an unknown location, his lawyer said Friday, citing a court document.

Navalny's allies say he “went missing” 10 days ago and they have been unable to establish contact with him ever since.

A court in the Vladimir region, where the opposition activist was serving a jail sentence on fraud charges, provided a statement from Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service that said Navalny “left” the penal colony there, according to his lawyer Vyacheslav Gimadi.

“They don’t say where exactly he was taken and where he is now,” Gimadi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).