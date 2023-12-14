‘Why Is Your ‘Reality’ Different From Ours?’ – Viewers Challenge Putin at Press Conference

Several audience-submitted questions at President Vladimir Putin’s end-of-year press conference Thursday were unexpectedly critical of the president and the current state of affairs in Russia. The conference and public call-in, Putin's first since the invasion of Ukraine, has been filled with questions from the public sent via text message, along with questions from journalists inside the venue and across Russia and occupied Ukraine. One viewer-submitted question, seen here displayed on a large video screen, asked Putin simply: "Tell us, when will our lives get better?"

Another question for Putin said: "Why is your 'reality' different from our lived reality?"

One viewer asked: "Hello, How can one move to the Russia that they talk about on Channel One?" — an apparent reference to Russian state TV propaganda.