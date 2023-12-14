Romania to Summon Russian Envoy Over Drone Crash

Romania will summon Russia's envoy over a "new violation" of its airspace after a drone crashed onto its territory, authorities said Thursday.

Moscow has repeatedly attacked ports in southern Ukraine, including areas bordering Romania, since exiting an agreement that sought to protect grain exports through the Black Sea.

According to Romania's Defense Ministry, a crater was found in an uninhabited area close to the town of Grindu in Tulcea county, which faces the port of Reni in southern Ukraine, located just across the Danube River.

The crater was formed as the "result of an uncontrolled crash of a drone used in an attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure," a statement read.