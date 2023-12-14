Romania to Summon Russian Envoy Over Drone Crash

Romania will summon Russia's envoy over a "new violation" of its airspace after a drone crashed onto its territory, authorities said Thursday.
Moscow has repeatedly attacked ports in southern Ukraine, including areas bordering Romania, since exiting an agreement that sought to protect grain exports through the Black Sea.
According to Romania's Defense Ministry, a crater was found in an uninhabited area close to the town of Grindu in Tulcea county, which faces the port of Reni in southern Ukraine, located just across the Danube River.
The crater was formed as the "result of an uncontrolled crash of a drone used in an attack on Ukrainian port infrastructure," a statement read.
In response to the "new violation of Romania's airspace," the head of Russia's diplomatic mission will be summoned, Romania's Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.
It strongly condemned Moscow's "repeated attacks," adding that consultations with "NATO allies on developments at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, including today's incident" were underway.
Romania's army had spotted the drone on its radar systems, which "indicated a possible unauthorized entry into [the country's] national airspace."
F-16 and Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to monitor the airspace.
In September and October, drone debris was discovered in Romania near its border with Ukraine, but officials have stressed that the country had not been intentionally targeted.
As a result, measures to protect the population near the border with Ukraine have been taken, including the construction of air-raid shelters in the eastern Romanian village of Plauru.
Ukraine said Thursday that its air defense systems had destroyed more than 40 Iranian-made drones launched by Russian forces targeting the southern port city of Odesa.