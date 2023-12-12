Russian Anti-War Sociologist Fined for ‘Justifying Terror’

Anti-war sociologist and Marxist theorist Boris Kagarlitsky has been fined 600,000 rubles ($6,600) for “justifying terrorism” in comments he made about Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, independent media reported Tuesday.

Kagarlitsky, founder and chief editor of the left-wing news organization Rabkor, was detained in July in connection with a since-deleted YouTube video about the 2022 Crimea bridge explosion.

The sociologist denied the charges of “justifying terrorism” against him.

A Moscow military court — which heard the case at the Supreme Court of northwestern Russia’s republic of Komi — found Kagarlitsky guilty, Rabkor reported.