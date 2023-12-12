Jailed Mother of Kadyrov Critic Denied Parole

A court in Russia’s republic of Chechnya on Tuesday denied a parole request for the mother of a prominent critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Zarema Musaeva, mother of activist Abubakar Yangulbaev and wife of the retired federal judge Saydi Yangulbaev, was handed a five-and-a-half-year prison sentence in July on charges of assaulting police officers and fraud.

Chechnya’s Supreme Court in September reduced her sentence by six months, citing her chronic disease as mitigating circumstances.

Musaeva, 54, was also allowed to be transferred from a penal colony to a prison settlement, a remote area where inmates are allowed to roam under the watch of guards.