Russia Announces 3-Day Vote for 2024 Election

Russian election officials announced Friday that the 2024 presidential race will be held over three days, the first time that multi-day voting has been used for a presidential election.

“Three-day voting is already becoming a tradition in our electoral system,” said Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) chairwoman Ella Pamfilova.

“It was first used during the [Covid-19] pandemic, but over time the majority of voters came to like the format because of its other advantages,” Pamfilova said.

Critics argue that extended voting periods make it easier to commit voter fraud, as it becomes harder for monitors and poll workers to do their jobs ensuring there are no irregularities, and ballot boxes are stored at polling stations overnight.