Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Elections Chief Says 3-Day Voting Here To Stay

Central Election Commission chair Elena Pamfilova. Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s three-day voting periods are likely here to stay, the head of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) said Friday, a move that critics warn will make it easier to commit voter fraud.  

Ella Pamfilova’s comments came as Russia kicked off a parliamentary election with both in-person and online voting from Sept. 17-19. This weekend’s elections are seen as a crucial test of the ruling, pro-Kremlin United Russia party’s grip on power. 

“Given that ... in all the opinion polls, everyone who took part gave a very positive review of the three-day voting, it will most likely catch on,” Pamfilova said.

Officials said they spread the typically single-day vote over a three-day period to prevent Covid-19 transmissions.

Russians previously took part in a three-day vote in last summer’s plebiscite to approve amendments to the Constitution. The changes, which were approved by a large majority of voters despite reports of widespread voter fraud, enshrined socially conservative values into the Constitution and allowed President Vladimir Putin to potentially extend his rule by another 12 years. 

Russian lawmakers are looking to pass draft legislation that would prolong elections for up to three days and allow election authorities to hold voting outside normal polling stations. 

The independent Golos election monitor has launched a petition against three-day voting, claiming that it “opens up wide opportunities for fraud” and also creates “obvious difficulties for the work of election commissions, schools and other public institutions involved in the electoral process.”

Critics also warn that electronic voting opens up even more chances to falsify votes.

Video footage appearing to show ballot stuffing and other fraudulent tactics has started circulating on social media as Russians take to the polls. 

Read more about: Elections

Read more

contentious election

Belarus Accuses West, Russia of Destabilization Ahead of Polls

Moscow denied favoring any particular candidate in the election.
crackdown on dissent

Belarus Leader's Election Rival Detained as Crackdown Intensifies

Several hundred protesters gathered in central Minsk to express solidarity with the detained opposition figures.
paid support

Massive Vote-Buying Campaign Claimed Ahead of Vote on Putin’s Term Limits – Report

The scheme could involve tens of thousands of people unknowingly registered to vote, Dozhd reported.
influence abroad

U.S. Witness to Implicate ‘Putin’s Chef’ Prigozhin in Election Meddling – Politico

The witness is reportedly ready to testify on election-related discussions during a face-to-face meeting with Prigozhin.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.