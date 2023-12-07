Putin Hails Ties With Iran in Meeting With Raisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised his country's relations with Iran at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, as the two discussed the Israel-Hamas war.

Since launching its assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has sought to deepen its economic and political ties with Tehran, both of which have been sanctioned by the West.

"Our relations are developing very well. Please convey my best wishes to leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei," Putin told Raisi, referring to Iran's head of state.

"Thanks to his support, we have gained good momentum over the past year," Putin said.