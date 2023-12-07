Support The Moscow Times!
Putin Hails Ties With Iran in Meeting With Raisi

By AFP
Pavel Bednyakov / POOL / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised his country's relations with Iran at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, as the two discussed the Israel-Hamas war.

Since launching its assault on Ukraine in February 2022, Moscow has sought to deepen its economic and political ties with Tehran, both of which have been sanctioned by the West.

"Our relations are developing very well. Please convey my best wishes to leader (Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei," Putin told Raisi, referring to Iran's head of state.

"Thanks to his support, we have gained good momentum over the past year," Putin said.

Western countries have accused Tehran of supporting Russia's offensive in Ukraine by providing it with large quantities of drones and other weaponry.

The two also discussed the two-month-long Israel-Hamas war, which has drastically ratcheted up tensions between Israel and Arab states in the Middle East.

"It is very important for us to exchange views on the situation in the region, especially with regard to the situation in Palestine," Putin said.

Putin spoke with Israeli and Arab leaders shortly after the war began and has sought to position himself as a potential peace mediator between the warring sides.

Read more

tete-a-tete

Iranian President to Meet Putin in Moscow on Dec. 7

Ebrahim Raisi’s trip will come a day after Putin travels to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for talks on energy and regional politics.
1 Min read
post-mutiny call

Iranian President Gives 'Full Support' to Putin in Call

"The Iranian president has expressed his full support for the Russian leadership" after the weekend's failed mutiny, the Kremlin said.
1 Min read
opinion Leonid Bershidsky

Putin Now Needs a Plan B on Iran

Qassem Soleimani’s death may force a change in the Russian calculus involving Syria, Iran and Turkey.
opinion Vladimir Frolov

Putin Is Gunning for the Syrian Finish Line (Op-ed)

If Russia’s frantic peacemaking efforts fail, it will not be for lack of trying