Putin Lands in Abu Dhabi on Middle East Trip

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday landed in the United Arab Emirates for a rare visit outside the former Soviet Union, as Moscow seeks to reassert itself on the global stage.

Isolated by the West over the Ukraine war, Putin is courting allies in the Middle East, where he will discuss oil, trade and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

"Vladimir Putin has arrived in the United Arab Emirates for a working visit," the Kremlin said, before his scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia later in the day.

Russian state television showed UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials greeting the Russian leader on the runway.