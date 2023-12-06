Pro-Kremlin Politician Targeted in Car Bomb Attack

A Moscow-backed politician in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk region was targeted in a car bomb attack on Wednesday, Russian media reported, with conflicting reports suggesting that he was either killed or injured in the blast.

Oleg Popov, a deputy in the pro-Kremlin Luhansk regional parliament, was said to have been the target of the bomb attack in the city of Luhansk, which has been under the control of Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

“In the center of Luhansk terrorists blew up a car,” Vladimir Rogov, a pro-Russian politician in occupied Ukraine, said on the messaging app Telegram.

“According to preliminary findings… Oleg Popov was injured in the blast,” Rogov added.

The Kommersant business daily, citing anonymous law enforcement agents in Luhansk, reported that Popov had died in the explosion.

Neither Kommersant’s report nor Rogov’s statement could be immediately verified.

This is a developing news story.