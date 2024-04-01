Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Car Bomb Kills Russian-Appointed Official in East Ukraine

By AFP
An image of the vehicle targeted in Monday's bomb attack. @GTRKLUG

A car bomb in eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Luhansk region killed a Russian-backed official on Monday, local authorities said.

The local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the deputy head of a state-run administrative agency was killed when "an unidentified device detonated in a car" on Monday afternoon.

The Investigative Committee released a photo of a light-colored SUV with its windows and doors blown out and wreckage strewn across the street in Starobilsk, a town in the Luhansk region.

"The circumstances of the incident and the people involved in the perpetration of the crime are being established," it said, adding that an investigation into a "terrorist act" had been opened.

Municipal head Vladimir Chernev said the official killed in the attack was Valery Chaika.

"Our comrade is dead," he wrote in a post on Telegram, calling on residents to be on the alert and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

Luhansk is among the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims to have annexed in late 2022.

Several Moscow-installed officials in eastern Ukraine have been killed in attacks orchestrated by Kyiv or pro-Ukrainian groups since Russia launched its full-scale invasion over two years ago.

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine , Luhansk

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

bombed-out bakery

Death Toll Hits 28 in Occupied East Ukraine Strike – Russian Rescuers

Moscow's occupation forces said Kyiv had targeted a bakery that is popular on weekends in the Luhansk region city of Lysychansk.
2 Min read
FAB-250

Russian Warplane Accidentally Drops Bomb on City in Occupied Luhansk

It marks the second instance this month of a Russian aircraft dropping its explosive payload over a civilian area controlled by Moscow. 
1 Min read
second attempt

Car Bomb Kills Pro-Kremlin Politician in Luhansk

Oleg Popov, who served as a deputy in the pro-Kremlin Luhansk regional parliament, had previously been the target of an assassination attempt.
1 Min read
rare disclosure

Ukraine Says It Was Behind Car Bombing of Russian Proxy Politician

Mikhail Filiponenko is the latest Kremlin-installed official to have been killed in the occupied regions of Ukraine since Moscow's invasion.
2 Min read