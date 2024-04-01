Car Bomb Kills Russian-Appointed Official in East Ukraine

A car bomb in eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Luhansk region killed a Russian-backed official on Monday, local authorities said.

The local branch of Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said the deputy head of a state-run administrative agency was killed when "an unidentified device detonated in a car" on Monday afternoon.

The Investigative Committee released a photo of a light-colored SUV with its windows and doors blown out and wreckage strewn across the street in Starobilsk, a town in the Luhansk region.

"The circumstances of the incident and the people involved in the perpetration of the crime are being established," it said, adding that an investigation into a "terrorist act" had been opened.