U.S. Says Russia Rejected 'Substantial' Proposal to Free 2 Americans

The United States said Tuesday that Russia rejected a new proposal to free two detained Americans, Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich and former Marine Paul Whelan.

"We have made a number of proposals, including a substantial one in recent weeks," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

"That proposal was rejected by Russia," he said.

Miller said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Joe Biden would keep trying to find a way to free the pair, considered "wrongfully detained" by the State Department.

"They never should have been arrested in the first place. They should both be released immediately," Miller said.

"There is no prior higher priority for the secretary of state. There is no higher priority for the president."