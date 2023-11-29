Ex-U.S. Marine Paul Whelan Assaulted in Russian Prison – Family

Former active duty U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges, was assaulted by a fellow inmate, his family said Tuesday, adding they fear he is a target because of his nationality.

The 53-year-old has been behind bars since 2018 and is serving a 16-year sentence that the U.S. government argues is without merit.

On Tuesday afternoon he was "hit in the face" by a new prisoner, breaking his glasses, his brother David Whelan said in a statement.

He said the incident occurred in a clothing workshop in the Mordovia penal colony in central Russia.