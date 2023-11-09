Putin Offers Way for Russians to 'Swap' Frozen Assets

President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday offering a way for Russian investors to "swap" their frozen assets abroad with the frozen assets of foreign companies in Russia.

Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in late February last year, Western countries have introduced a barrage of sanctions against Russia, blocking its banks from making international payments and freezing Russian assets abroad.

According to the Kremlin, more than $16 billion worth of foreign investments belonging to Russian citizens are now stuck abroad.

In response, Russia locked some assets belonging to foreign investors and companies in its country in so-called "Type-C" accounts.

According to the decree, Russian residents will be able to exchange their blocked assets abroad up to a value of 100,000 rubles (around $1,000) with funds from these accounts using a voluntary mechanism.