Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Soldier to 19 Years in Prison

A military court in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday sentenced a Ukrainian soldier to 19 years in prison for allegedly shooting a civilian he suspected of being a Russian infiltrator in Mariupol last March.

Russia's Southern District Military Court said Anton Cherednik stopped a pair of civilians while on patrol in the southern port city of Mariupol, telling them to lie on the ground and demand that they say the Ukrainian word "palianytsia," a language test sometimes used by Ukrainian servicemen to identify Russian soldiers or saboteurs.

When one of the civilians Cherednik had stopped pronounced the word incorrectly, he shot and killed them, the court said.

The Ukrainian serviceman was found guilty of "murder," trying to "violently seize power," the "use of prohibited means and methods of warfare" and committing a "terrorist act."

In interrogations, Cherednik acknowledged shooting the civilian but said it was because he had flinched, as though he was going to pull out a weapon, not because he had incorrectly pronounced the Ukrainian word, Russian media reported.