Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drones Near Occupied Nuclear Plant

Russia said Thursday it had intercepted nine Ukrainian drones near the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, where the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is located.

The plant, which was captured by Russian forces in March 2022, has been rocked by repeated drone attacks and shelling that Kyiv and Moscow have blamed on each other.

"At around 12:30 Moscow time (09:30 GMT) today, nine Ukrainian copter drones were detected and intercepted by on-duty air defense equipment near the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It accused Ukraine of threatening to cause a "disaster" at the plant during a routine changeover of UN nuclear agency officials, who had been monitoring safety there.