Russia Refuses to Designate Hamas a Terrorist Group – Mozhem Obyasnit

Russian authorities have declined to designate the Hamas militant group as a terrorist organization since none of its members have been convicted of any crimes in the country, the independent news outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reported Wednesday.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office explained in a letter sent to a politician from St. Petersburg that labeling Hamas as a terrorist group is possible “only when a court verdict confirming unlawful acts comes into force.”

The law enforcement body added that it “does not have information about court decisions relating to Hamas members and their activities.”

That letter came in response to an inquiry by Sergei Samsuyev, a member of St. Petersburg’s municipal council, according to Mozhem Obyasnit.