Kremlin Says No Success in Freeing Russian Hostages From Hamas

The Kremlin said Tuesday that it has so far been unsuccessful in freeing Russian hostages held by Hamas and still does not know how many of its citizens had been captured since the militant group's attack on Israel earlier this month.

"Indeed, we have not succeeded so far, but we will continue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about Moscow's efforts to secure the release of its citizens.

"We don't have exact information about how and when they can be returned at the moment," Peskov added.

He said Moscow would continue working with "all sides" involved in the conflict, including both Israel and Hamas, as it seeks to secure the release of Russian citizens.