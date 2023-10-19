Putin Decries ‘Ethnic Discrimination’ of Russian Athletes

Banning Russian athletes from international competitions amounts to ethnic discrimination, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday after Russia’s national Olympic body was suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for violating Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

“Thanks to some leaders of the modern International Olympic Committee we’ve learned that an invitation to the Games is not an unconditional right of the best athletes but a privilege that is earned… through some political gestures unrelated to sports,” Putin said.

“The Games themselves can be used as an instrument of political pressure against people who have nothing to do with politics, and as a gross, and in fact racist, ethnic discrimination,” he added at a Russian sports forum.

Last week, the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) for admitting the regional organizations of four partially occupied Ukrainian territories as its own members.