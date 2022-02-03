Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Slams Doping Sanctions Ahead of Olympics

By AFP
Russia was found to have orchestrated a state-backed doping programme at the Winter Games in Sochi and was banned from international competitions afterwards. TASS

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed sanctions against Russia over doping in sports ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing at the Winter Olympics.

In an interview with Chinese media, Putin denied his government had orchestrated a massive doping program at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia, revelations that spurred a raft of penalties from international sporting bodies.

"Russia has been and remains committed to traditional Olympic values," Putin said in an interview with China Media Group president and chief editor Shen Haixiong.

"We oppose the politicization of sports and attempts to use this as an instrument of pressure, unfair competition or discrimination," he said, according to a transcript of the interview released by the Kremlin.

Russia was found to have orchestrated a state-backed doping programme at the Winter Games in Sochi and was banned from international competitions afterwards.

Russian officials including Putin are banned from attending competitions unless invited by the head of state of the host country. China's leader Xi has invited Putin to attend.

"The practice of 'collective punishment' is unacceptable for offences carried out by individuals," Putin said.

Russian athletes are allowed to compete as neutrals at the Olympics — without the Russian flag or anthem – if they can prove their doping record is clean.

The team takes part under the name of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

Beijing and Moscow have denounced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympics from several countries over what Western governments argue are widespread rights abuses by China.

Putin was the first foreign leader to confirm his presence at Friday's opening ceremony.

The two leaders are set to meet in the Chinese capital Friday as their countries pursue deeper ties in the face of increasing criticism from the West. 

Read more about: Olympics , Putin

Read more

Putin

Putin Order for Passenger Plane To Be Downed in 2014 Cancelled After False Bomb Scare

"I told them: act according to the plan," Putin said in a newly released two-hour documentary.
Putin

Doping Whistleblower Works for U.S. Intelligence, Says Putin

"What substances do they give him to make him say what he says?" — Putin
Olympics

Putin Prepares 'Tough Response' to Olympic Ban

The Kremlin is preparing a response to the IOC decision as part of Putin’s presidential campaign strategy
WADA

Putin Calls For Creation of 'Independent Doping Commission'

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on the Russian Olympic Committee to create an “independent commission on doping,” the RBC news website reported...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.