Putin Slams Doping Sanctions Ahead of Olympics

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday slammed sanctions against Russia over doping in sports ahead of a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing at the Winter Olympics.

In an interview with Chinese media, Putin denied his government had orchestrated a massive doping program at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia, revelations that spurred a raft of penalties from international sporting bodies.

"Russia has been and remains committed to traditional Olympic values," Putin said in an interview with China Media Group president and chief editor Shen Haixiong.

"We oppose the politicization of sports and attempts to use this as an instrument of pressure, unfair competition or discrimination," he said, according to a transcript of the interview released by the Kremlin.