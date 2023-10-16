New Video Shows Russian Drone ‘Bakery’

Russian state media on Sunday profiled a bakery 400 kilometers south of Moscow that doubles as a drone-manufacturing plant.

The Russian government daily Rossiiskaya Gazeta first reported on the Tambov Bakery’s drone production in March this year.

The publication said at the time the bakery started assembling unmanned aerial vehicles, dubbed “Bekas,” on an urgent request from soldiers to whom it had supplied bread.

“Last year, the military asked to send drones — the more the better,” said Tambov Bakery’s deputy director Alexander Rudik, a former communications officer and a reserve lieutenant colonel.