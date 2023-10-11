Ukraine Identifies Suspected Informers in Deadly Wake Strike

Ukraine's security service on Wednesday said it had identified two suspected informers who allegedly helped Russia strike at a wake last week, killing over 50 people.

The SBU named two local men now living in Russia, saying they were suspected of giving information that led to a missile attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, one of the deadliest strikes of the war.

On Oct. 5 a missile hit a large gathering at a cafe for the wake of a Ukrainian soldier, killing 55.

The SBU said the suspects handed over details knowing that local civilians would "surely die" in an attack.

The SBU named the suspects as 30-year-old Volodymyr Mamon and his 23-year-old brother Dmytro Mamon, who have both fled to Russia.

Dmytro was a traffic policeman, while Volodymyr was a police escort driver under the occupying authorities, according to documents posted by the SBU.

Parts of the Kharkiv region were occupied from February to September 2022.