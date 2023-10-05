Russian Navy to Establish Base in Abkhazia – Separatist Leader

Russia's navy will establish a base on the coast of Georgia's separatist region of Abkhazia, its leader told state-run media Thursday, amid mounting attacks by Ukraine on the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

"We have signed an agreement, and in the near future there will be a permanent point of deployment for the Russian navy in the Ochamchire district," the leader of separatist Abkhazia, Aslan Bzhania, told the newspaper Izvestia.

Bzhania, who is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, said the purpose of the deal was to "increase the defense capability both of Russia and Abkhazia."

"And this kind of cooperation will continue, because this safeguards the fundamental interests of both Abkhazia and Russia. And security is above all," he added.

Russia has permanent military bases stationed in the breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, both of which it recognized as independent states in the wake of its 2008 war with Georgia.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine have escalated attacks in the Black Sea since Moscow exited a deal guaranteeing safe passage for cargo ships to and from Ukrainian ports.

Ukraine last month struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the annexed Crimean peninsula, marking a major blow for Moscow.