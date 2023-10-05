Putin Says Russia Aims to ‘Build New World’ in Valdai Speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Russia’s mission is to “build a new world” as he blamed a Western “military and financial pyramid scheme” for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are, in fact, faced with the task of building a new world,” Putin said in a grievance-filled speech at the annual Valdai Discussion Club.

He claimed the West had spurned Moscow’s “goodwill” efforts to build a “new and fairer world order” after the Soviet collapse — including Russia’s proposal to join NATO — which he said has raised the risk of global war.

“Our readiness for constructive interaction was misunderstood by some as submission, as an agreement that the new order will be built by those who proclaimed themselves the winners of the Cold War,” Putin said.

“All these years we have repeatedly warned that this approach not only leads to a dead end but is fraught with the growing threat of military conflict,” he added.

“But no one was going to listen to us, no one wanted to hear us. The arrogance of our so-called partners in the West was simply off the charts.”