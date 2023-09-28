Russia Says Repelled Incursion in Border Region

Russian authorities said Thursday that an attempted incursion on the country's southwestern border with Ukraine had been thwarted.

“Border guards, together with other security forces, engaged in a battle on the border,” the Belgorod region’s emergency response center said.

It did not provide further details.

The statement was issued following rumors that a Ukrainian sabotage group had successfully infiltrated the Belgorod villages of Staroselye and Terebreno — which the emergency response center denied.