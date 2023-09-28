Putin Meets Chechen Leader Amid Rumors of Ill Health

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday met with Ramzan Kadyrov in what may have been an attempt to dispel rumors that the Chechen leader is in poor health.

Earlier this month, unverified claims spread on social media that Kadyrov was suffering from serious kidney problems, with some sources even suggesting that he had died.

In response, Kadyrov published a series of videos on the messaging app Telegram to show that he is “alive and well.”

At the Kremlin meeting on Thursday, Putin praised Kadyrov for his region’s economic performance and offered the Chechen leader to discuss “a list of issues that you have prepared.”

“I’d like to boast about… good results. Every day we take prisoners, destroy equipment,” Kadyrov told Putin.