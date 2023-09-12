Russian Passenger Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Siberian Field

A Russian passenger plane flying from the Black Sea resort of Sochi to the Siberian city of Omsk with 167 people on board made an emergency landing in a Siberian field on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities released footage of the Ural Airlines Airbus A320 in a field next to a forest in the Novosibirsk region, saying no one was injured in the incident.

The plane's evacuation slides could be seen deployed and people stood around the aircraft in a field.

Russia's aviation agency Rosaviatsia said the landing took place "on a site selected from the air" near the village of Kamenka, located in the Novosibirsk region.