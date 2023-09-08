Vote Fraud Reported as Russian Local, Regional Elections Get Underway

Reports of widespread voting irregularities have marred the first day of Russia's local and regional elections, the independent election watchdog Golos reported Friday.

Elections are taking place on Sept. 8-10 in 49 Russian regions, as well as annexed Crimea and the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims to have annexed, with Kremlin-backed candidates mostly expected to clinch easy wins.

Golos said it had already received close to 600 complaints of violations as of Friday afternoon.

Threats of violence, vote buying and barring people from casting their ballots were among the most common complaints, according to Golos’ tally.

Other instances of reported fraud include ballot stuffing and so-called “carousel voting,” when a voter casts multiple ballots by traveling between different polling stations.