Russia Shifts Domestic Health Spending to Occupied Ukraine – Vedomosti

Russia has reallocated healthcare spending from dozens of its regions to build and repair hospitals in the occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, the Vedomosti business daily reported Monday, citing a government decree.

Sixty-one out of 85 Russian regions — including annexed Crimea and the federal city of Sevastopol — saw cuts of some 2.4 billion rubles ($24.8 million) worth of federal subsidies used to finance the construction of new clinics and the purchase of medical equipment, according to the report.

Russia’s Health Ministry told Vedomosti that the funds were “redistributed” following discussions with regional health administrations.

As a result, Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which Moscow annexed last year, received subsidies worth 1.02 billion rubles ($10.5 million) for building or repairing clinics, as well as buying new equipment, Vedomosti said.