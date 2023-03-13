Still No Sign of Integration for Occupied Ukrainian Regions

The Kremlin maintains direct control over the four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claims as its own territory amid continuing fighting and a lack of established borders, Russia’s Kommersant daily reported Monday, citing unnamed presidential administration sources.

Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions are not included in any of Russia’s eight federal districts and do not have their own presidential envoy, according to the publication.

Citing two Kremlin sources, Kommersant said Moscow could move to integrate the partially occupied territories into Russia’s regional administrative system either after regional elections this fall or whenever Moscow declares an end to what it refers to as its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The Kremlin has also not instructed the authorities it controls in any of the four regions to lay the groundwork for their integration into the Russian Federation, Kommersant cited two sources close to the leaders of two of the four occupied Ukrainian territories.

The issue of forming federal districts may gain relevance “in the process of stabilization and complete liberation of these territories,” according to Viktor Vodolatsky, a deputy in Russia’s lower house of parliament, who oversees the Luhansk region.