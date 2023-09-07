British American Tobacco Finalizes Exit From Russia

British American Tobacco will complete its exit from Russia by selling its assets to a consortium of local management members over the next month, the multinational company said Thursday.

The maker of Kent and Rothmans cigarettes said the deal would keep its estimated 3,000 Russian and Belarusian employees afloat for at least two years.

“BAT has now formally entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian businesses in compliance with local and international laws,” the company said in a statement.

“We anticipate that the transaction will [be] complete within the next month, once certain conditions have been satisfied,” it added.

Since December, the Kremlin has forced foreign companies leaving the country to sell their assets to Russian buyers at a 50% discount and charged them an exit fee of at least 10% of the transaction value.