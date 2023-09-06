Putin's Daughter Publishes in Western Academic Journals Amid Ukraine Invasion

Western academic journals have continued to publish articles by President Vladimir Putin’s oldest daughter since Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the independent news outlet Mozhem Obyasnit reported Tuesday.

Maria Vorontsova is a candidate of medical sciences, roughly equivalent to a Ph.D. in Western countries, and an endocrinologist by training.

Her profile on the Moscow State University website contains links to her research, which includes five articles in the Swiss open-access scientific journal MDPI and one in a journal published by the U.S. Endocrine Society.

Three of the articles co-authored by Vorontsova were published after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine and one in early February 2022, according to Mozhem Obyasnit.

Neither MDPI nor the Endocrine Society responded to the outlet’s request for comments in the two months since it approached them.