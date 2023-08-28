Russia Seeks 13-Year Prison Terms for Exiled War Critics

Russian prosecutors have requested prison sentences of 13 years for exiled anti-war journalists Ruslan Leviev and Michael Nacke, who are accused of spreading “war fakes,” the independent news website Mediazona reported Monday.

Nacke, a 29-year-old former radio personality of the now-disbanded Ekho Moskvy station, hosts a YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers, where he publishes daily reports on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Leviev, whose real name is Ruslan Karpuk, is the co-founder of the independent war monitor Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), which conducts open-source investigations of the Russian military.

Authorities accuse Nacke and Leviev of “fabricating evidence” and being motivated by political hatred in a March 2022 video report on Russian attacks in Ukraine.