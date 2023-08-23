Putin Sacks Aerospace Forces General – State Media

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed General Sergei Surovikin as head of Russia's Aerospace Forces, two months after a failed mutiny by the head of the Wagner mercenary outfit, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.
Surovikin’s whereabouts remain unknown after he was last seen on video urging Wagner fighters to stand down during their march toward Moscow to topple Russia’s military leadership on June 23-24.
The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported days later that Surovikin was arrested in the wake of the armed rebellion. Unnamed U.S. officials told The New York Times that Surovikin had prior knowledge of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plan to launch the mutiny.
The Russian Defense Ministry and the Kremlin have not commented on the several reports of Surovikin’s arrest.
“Former chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Sergei Surovikin is currently relieved of his post,” RIA Novosti’s source said.
Surovikin was “temporarily” replaced by his deputy, Colonel General Viktor Afzalov, the source added.
Editor-in-chief of the shuttered Ekho Moskvy radio station, Alexei Venediktov, who has previously reported on Surovikin’s circumstances, said Tuesday the dismissal came by presidential decree but did not name his sources.
The general was reassigned elsewhere and is currently on a “short vacation,” according to two anonymous sources quoted by Russia’s RBC news website.
Surovikin was seen as the main intermediary between Wagner and Russia’s Defense Ministry.