Putin Sacks Aerospace Forces General – State Media

President Vladimir Putin has dismissed General Sergei Surovikin as head of Russia's Aerospace Forces, two months after a failed mutiny by the head of the Wagner mercenary outfit, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported Wednesday, citing an anonymous source.

Surovikin’s whereabouts remain unknown after he was last seen on video urging Wagner fighters to stand down during their march toward Moscow to topple Russia’s military leadership on June 23-24.

The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported days later that Surovikin was arrested in the wake of the armed rebellion. Unnamed U.S. officials told The New York Times that Surovikin had prior knowledge of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plan to launch the mutiny.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Kremlin have not commented on the several reports of Surovikin’s arrest.