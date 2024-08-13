×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Putin Appoints Ex-Bodyguard Dyumin to Oversee Defense of Kursk Region, Lawmaker Says

Alexander Dyumin. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin appointed his aide and former bodyguard Alexei Dyumin to oversee Russia’s military response to the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region, a federal lawmaker said Tuesday, an apparent confirmation of rumors circulated earlier by Russian military bloggers.

Indeed, Alexei Gennadyevich Dyumin was summoned yesterday and tasked with supervising the counterterrorist operation, State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Ivanov, whose district is in the Kursk region, told the RTVI broadcaster.

Dyumin was the only non-cabinet member not connected with the military or security services who was present at a televised meeting with Putin on Monday. During that meeting, which was focused on the fighting in the Kursk region, the Kremlin leader ordered the military to “dislodge” Ukraine’s forces from Russian territory.

Later, an anonymous Telegram channel claiming insider knowledge claimed that Putin directed Dyumin to coordinate all agencies currently operating in the Kursk region.

Moscow launched counterterrorism operations in the border regions of Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod on Friday, granting the military sweeping emergency powers.

The pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Politsatirka noted that Dyumin’s military experience, especially since the annexation of Crimea, could be crucial in coordinating defense efforts.

Rybar, a prominent pro-war channel run by a former Defense Ministry spokesman, interpreted Dyumin’s alleged appointment as a sign of Putin’s dissatisfaction with military and security leaders.

Alexei Dyumin’s appointment as a senior official with comprehensive powers to address the operational crisis in the Kursk region indicates that the security forces were unable to resolve coordination issues independently, without Moscow's intervention, Rybar wrote Tuesday.

Dyumin’s role is to take full control of the situation, ending superficial efforts and beginning to address the crisis directly.

The independent investigative outlet Agentstvo reported Tuesday that several military bloggers have since revised or deleted posts about Dyumin’s alleged appointment.

Read more about: Dyumin , Putin , Kursk , Military

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

expanded force

Russia Boosts Troop Numbers by 15%

The army said the increase was "due to growing threats to our country linked with the special military operation and the continuing expansion of NATO."...
1 Min read
order of submission

Putin Signs Decree Forcing Paramilitary Fighters to Swear Oath

The measure is aimed at "forming the spiritual and moral foundations for the defense of the Russian Federation," according to the decree.
1 Min read
'new era'

China Minister Hails 'Strong' Russia Ties in Putin Meeting

Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu on Sunday told Putin that Russia-China ties have "entered a new era."
2 Min read
needed for peace

Putin Calls for ‘Full-Fledged’ State of Palestine in Talks With Abbas

He also expressed “great pain and concern” about civilian deaths in Gaza during the Israel-Gaza war.
1 Min read