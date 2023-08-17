Mass Survellience in Russia Expands Rapidly Since Ukraine Invasion – MT Russian

Russia has steadily expanded its sprawling facial recognition surveillance system since invading Ukraine last year, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported Thursday, citing thousands of state procurement documents.

While formally designed to fight crime, Russia’s facial recognition system has been more effective in identifying anti-war activists and draft dodgers, surveillance experts told the outlet, adding that the authorities maintain unpredictability in carrying out surveillance-related arrests to instill fear and uncertainty in the population.

“The system is not yet 100% built, but Russia is moving very quickly in this direction,” said lawyer and digital rights activist Sarkis Darbinyan.

The Moscow Times' Russian service reports that, since 2022, Russian government agencies have spent 30.7 billion rubles ($330 million) on surveillance video storage alone — which accounts for one-third of the total amount spent in the past 12 years combined.