Russia Opens Criminal Cases in Navalny Protests – Monitor

Russian authorities are opening at least 15 criminal cases amid record-setting detentions during nationwide rallies for the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info police monitoring website reported Monday.

More than 3,700 people were detained in over 120 Russian cities as tens of thousands of protesters gathered despite police warnings and cold weather. Riot police used force to disperse large crowds, with clashes breaking out between officers and demonstrators.

Moscow investigators announced Sunday that they had launched four criminal cases into violence against the authorities for pepper-spraying and running over officers. They did not say whether any arrests were made.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov pledged to “help” his alleged compatriot who was filmed getting into a fistfight with riot police at the Moscow rally if he made his whereabouts known.

On Saturday, Moscow investigators said they had opened criminal cases into violence against the authorities, property damage and hooliganism.