Villagers in Russia's Dagestan Protest Summer-Long Water Outage

Residents of southern Russia’s republic of Dagestan blocked traffic on a federal highway in protest of water outages that are said to have lasted most of the summer, Russian authorities and media reported late Sunday.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in the village of Karaman 2, which lies along the highway that connects the Dagestani capital of Makhachkala and the city of Astrakhan, as shown in a video published by the independent news outlet RusNews.

“A conflict arose between people demanding water supplies to their homes and drivers outraged by the blocked highway,” said Dagestan’s branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry.

RusNews and the Dagestani weekly Chernovik reported that village residents have gone without water “practically all summer.”