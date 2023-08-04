Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Signs Law Allowing Asset Freezes of Sanctioned Foreigners

Updated:
Vladimir Putin. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin on Friday signed a law allowing Russian banks and other financial institutions to block the assets of sanctioned foreign organizations and individuals. 

The law allows Moscow to freeze the funds and property of legal entities controlled by foreign citizens and organizations against whom Russia has imposed what it calls “special economic measures.”

It also restricts financial transactions carried out “in the interests” of sanctioned foreigners. 

Pawnshops, micro-lenders and bookmakers are listed as some of the other financial institutions that are banned from performing operations with sanctioned foreigners.

Russia’s Central Bank is authorized to slap six-month restrictions on these financial institutions if they are found in violation of the “special economic measures.”

At the same time, sanctioned foreigners are allowed to receive wages, pensions and other allowances in their Russian bank accounts. Their spending will be limited to 10,000 rubles ($100) per family member each month.

The law enters force 180 days after its publication on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

In April, Putin authorized the expropriation of foreign-owned assets in response to the seizure and freezing of Russian assets abroad in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Putin issued a decree in 2018 ordering “special economic measures” against Ukraine in response to Kyiv’s “unfriendly” restrictive measures against Russian citizens and legal entities.

Days later, Russia imposed sweeping sanctions affecting 400 Ukrainian individuals and businesses that froze their Russian-based assets.

Read more about: Sanctions

Read more

Full Speed Ahead

Russia Approaches Chinese Firms to Revive Soviet-Era Moskvitch Cars – Reports

Moscow’s mayor announced plans to bring back the model after nationalizing the city's Renault-owned car plant.
'strict control'

Russian Prosecutors Up Oversight of Foreign Firms Leaving Country

Russian prosecutors said the measure was taken "to ensure the interests of conscientious entrepreneurs and employees" of the leaving companies. 
unprecedented step

U.S., Britain, EU Move to Block Russian Energy Exports Over Ukraine Invasion

Western policymakers had previously been hesitant to target Russia's key industry for fear of triggering rising prices at home. 
from b to c

Russia Default on Debt Is ‘Imminent’ – Fitch

If Russia were to default on a debt payment, it would be the first time since 1998.