Russian Factories Face Record Labor Shortages

Russia’s industrial worker shortage reached a new high last month, the RBC news website reported Thursday, citing a survey by the Yegor Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy.

The survey found that 42% of Russian industrial enterprises faced a shortage of workers in July, surpassing April’s record-setting shortage of 35%, according to the same survey of around 1,000 enterprises.

RBC notes that the share of companies with plans to hire employees has grown since September 2022, when President Vladimir Putin launched a mobilization campaign to make up for a manpower deficit in Ukraine

“In the context of a record shortage of employees, hiring plans demonstrate enterprises’ growing desire to overcome personnel shortages,” RBC quotes the Gaidar Institute’s report as saying.