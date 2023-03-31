Putin's Limousine Maker Takes Over Nationalized Toyota Plant

The Russian company that made President Vladimir Putin’s limousine has taken over Japanese car maker Toyota’s St. Petersburg plant, the Russian Trade and Industry Ministry announced Friday.

The former Toyota production facilities have been transferred to the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute (NAMI), a subsidiary of the ministry.

NAMI was responsible for producing the Aurus luxury sedan and limousine used by Putin during his 2018 inauguration, in partnership with the Russian carmaker Sollers.

“The agreement implies full transfer of ownership of the plant building, equipment and land,” the ministry said in a statement, according to Interfax.

Toyota also confirmed the transfer in a press release on Friday.