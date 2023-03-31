Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin's Limousine Maker Takes Over Nationalized Toyota Plant

Toyota's St Petersburg plant. Alexander Demianchuk / TASS

The Russian company that made President Vladimir Putin’s limousine has taken over Japanese car maker Toyota’s St. Petersburg plant, the Russian Trade and Industry Ministry announced Friday.

The former Toyota production facilities have been transferred to the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engine Institute (NAMI), a subsidiary of the ministry.

NAMI was responsible for producing the Aurus luxury sedan and limousine used by Putin during his 2018 inauguration, in partnership with the Russian carmaker Sollers.

“The agreement implies full transfer of ownership of the plant building, equipment and land,” the ministry said in a statement, according to Interfax.

Toyota also confirmed the transfer in a press release on Friday.

Neither the Russian ministry nor the Japanese carmaker disclosed the terms of the deal.

Russia’s Trade and Industry Ministry said it was looking at ways to resume production at the plant “as soon as possible.”

Toyota announced its decision to end vehicle production in Russia in September, citing growing supply chain issues. 

Toyota’s spokesperson said that “nothing has been decided” about the future of the St. Petersburg plant in March — one year after the company suspended production there. 

Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on March 16 that his ministry was considering transferring Toyota’s Russian assets to NAMI.

NAMI has previously taken over plants in Russia built by Renault and Nissan in the wake of an exodus of Western companies over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. 

Russia’s car manufacturing industry has been particularly hard hit by the business boycott and strict international sanctions.

Read more about: Industry , Economy

Read more

DO SVIDANYA

Foreigners Ditch Russian Government Bonds in Record Numbers

Monthly outflow from government bonds in March was more intense than after Western sanctions were introduced.
KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON

In First Address to Nation on the Coronavirus, Putin Holds Back From Stringent Measures

The Russian leader also delayed a vote on constitutional changes that could see him remain in power until 2036.
PULLING OUT

Investors Withdraw Record $1.4B in Assets From Russia

Falling oil prices and instability from the coronavirus have ramped up volatility in Russian markets.
Economy

IMF Report: Russia Could Consolidate Up to 12% of GDP in 3 Years

The IMF predicts that the Russian economy will not grow by more than 1.5 percent without structural reforms and because of unfavorable demographics.

According...