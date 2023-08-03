Moscow Adds Norway to List of ‘Unfriendly’ States

Moscow on Thursday added Norway to its list of “unfriendly” countries that restricts the number of local staff its diplomatic mission in Russia can hire.

“The government has included the Kingdom of Norway in the list of foreign states that commit unfriendly acts against Russian diplomatic and consular missions abroad,” Russia’s cabinet of ministers said in a statement.

The government decree caps the number of local staff that Norway can hire at its diplomatic missions in Russia at 27 people.

Moscow’s move comes after Norway in April expelled 15 Russian embassy employees accused of working undercover as intelligence officers. Russia retaliated two weeks later by expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats.