Russia Lists U.S., Czech Republic as 'Unfriendly States'

Russia on Friday formally designated the United States and the Czech Republic as "unfriendly states" amid the biggest crisis in ties between Moscow and Washington in years.

The Russian government released a decree signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin that was accompanied by a list of "unfriendly states" that "have carried out unfriendly actions" against Russia, Russian nationals or Russian entities.

The list now includes the U.S. and the Czech Republic.

The Czech embassy will be allowed to employ no more than 19 Russian nationals and the U.S. embassy none at all, Moscow said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow remained ready for dialogue, state news agency TASS reported, stressing the fact that Russia had now only two nations on its "unfriendly states" list.

In recent months tensions have spiralled between Russia and the West over a litany of issues, including Russia's troop build-up on Ukraine's border, interference in U.S. elections and other perceived hostile activities.

Russia-U.S. relations have rapidly deteriorated after Joe Biden increased pressure on the Kremlin since becoming U.S. president in January.

Washington in April announced sanctions and the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats in retaliation for what it says is interference by the Kremlin in U.S. elections, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.

Russia in response expelled 10 U.S. diplomats, banned top U.S. officials from entering the country and prohibited the U.S. embassy from employing foreign nationals.