Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin to Ban Deals and Exports in Retaliatory Sanctions

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a Russian Security Council meeting via a video linkup from the Kremlin on April 29, 2022. Mikhail Klimentyev/TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin banned transactions with and exports to sanctioned figures on a soon to be published list, according to a decree he signed Tuesday.

The moves come in response to “unfriendly and contradictory to international law actions of the United States and foreign states and international organizations that joined it, which are aimed at illegally depriving and restricting Russia’s and Russian citizens’ property rights.”

Putin’s framework decree that entered into force Tuesday forbids the export of products and raw materials to the “unfriendly” people and entities.

He ordered the government to draft a list of sanctioned figures as part of so-called “special economic measures” within 10 days.

Putin’s decree instructs the Finance Ministry to provide official statements on the enforcement of Russia's counter-sanctions.

Putin previously banned the export of Russian commodities until Dec. 31, 2022, in response to the U.S. embargo on oil and gas imports in March. 

Russia has been hit with unprecedented western sanctions and business exits in response to its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Read more about: Sanctions , Putin

Read more

looming unemployment

Western Companies' Exodus from Russia Leaves Thousands of Russians' Livelihoods on the Line

The business departures are expected to exacerbate what could become the country's worst economic crisis since the end of the Soviet Union. 
the less you see

Russia Classifies Customs Data as Sanctions Bite

Russia classified customs data "to avoid incorrect estimates, speculation and discrepancies in imports."
news

Putin's Daughters, Sanctioned by U.S., Hidden From Public Eye

The U.S. Treasury identified Putin’s daughters as Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova.
Novichok Diplomacy

Putin, Merkel Discuss Navalny's Poisoning – Berlin

The Kremlin’s readout of the call omits any mention of Navalny in the phone conversation between Merkel and Putin.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.