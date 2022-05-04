Putin to Ban Deals and Exports in Retaliatory Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin banned transactions with and exports to sanctioned figures on a soon to be published list, according to a decree he signed Tuesday.

The moves come in response to “unfriendly and contradictory to international law actions of the United States and foreign states and international organizations that joined it, which are aimed at illegally depriving and restricting Russia’s and Russian citizens’ property rights.”

Putin’s framework decree that entered into force Tuesday forbids the export of products and raw materials to the “unfriendly” people and entities.

He ordered the government to draft a list of sanctioned figures as part of so-called “special economic measures” within 10 days.

Putin’s decree instructs the Finance Ministry to provide official statements on the enforcement of Russia's counter-sanctions.

Putin previously banned the export of Russian commodities until Dec. 31, 2022, in response to the U.S. embargo on oil and gas imports in March.

Russia has been hit with unprecedented western sanctions and business exits in response to its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.