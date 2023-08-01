Moscow Office Tower Hit by Drone for Second Time

A drone downed by Russian air defense systems on Tuesday struck a Moscow office tower that was hit in a previous drone attack over the weekend, Russian officials said.

"Several drones were shot down by air defense systems while trying to fly to Moscow. One [drone] flew into the same tower in [Moscow] City as last time. The facade on the 21st floor was damaged," Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

"There is no information on casualties," he noted, adding that emergency services were on the scene.

On Sunday, Russia said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting the capital in an attack that damaged two office towers in Moscow-City, a commercial development.