Wagner’s Recruitment Restart in Limbo, Prigozhin Says

Russia’s Wagner mercenary outfit has not yet decided when to restart recruitment of new fighters, the group’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said Monday.

At the beginning of July, Wagner announced a one-month recruitment suspension in the aftermath of its failed mutiny and as the Russian military’s deadline for volunteer units to sign contracts passed.

But Prigozhin’s comments published on the Wagner-affiliated Grey Zone Telegram channel suggested the private military outfit would likely extend the recruitment suspension.

“At the moment, the opening time of the recruitment centers has not yet been determined,” he in an audio message.

“We have no shortage of personnel for now, [so] we have no plans to recruit again,” Prigozhin added.